X.AI Urges 9th Circ. To Block Calif. AI Data Disclosure Law

By Ivan Moreno ( May 15, 2026, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Elon Musk's company, X.AI LLC, has asked the Ninth Circuit to overturn a California court's refusal to block a state law that requires artificial intelligence developers to publicly disclose details about their training data, saying the judge's decision was "flawed from top to bottom."...
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