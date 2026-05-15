Former Google Employee Alleges Racial Bias Behind Firing

By Celeste Bott ( May 15, 2026, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A former Google employee sued the tech giant in Illinois state court Thursday, claiming he suffered pervasive racial discrimination from his direct supervisor that ultimately culminated in his termination, purportedly for poor productivity, even when he was at a pace to meet or exceed his revenue targets....
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