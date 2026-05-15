Khalil Wants Immigration Case Ended Over Bias Claims

By Britain Eakin ( May 15, 2026, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Mahmoud Khalil has asked the Board of Immigration Appeals to terminate his removal proceedings, arguing that new evidence shows the Trump administration interfered to sway the outcome of his case and make an example of him for his pro-Palestinian activism....
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