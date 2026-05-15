Big E Operator Says Insurers Can't Reject MMA Death Claim

By Julie Manganis ( May 15, 2026, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The operator of one of the largest state fairs in the U.S. known as The Big E alleged in a lawsuit removed to federal court Friday that its insurers are wrongly relying on a list of policy exclusions to deny coverage for a wrongful death suit brought by the family of a mixed martial arts fighter, who died following an event at the Massachusetts fairgrounds in 2022....