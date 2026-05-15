6th Circ. Won't Rehear Kellogg, FedEx Mortality Table Suits
By Kellie Mejdrich ( May 15, 2026, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Friday refused to rethink a panel's earlier decision that revived two proposed class actions against cereal giant Kellogg and transportation company FedEx in which retirees allege that their pension payments were lowballed due to outdated mortality tables used in conversions....
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