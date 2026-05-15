'I've Looked At Your Billing Records,' Rivian Judge Jokes

By Rae Ann Varona ( May 15, 2026, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Friday that she intends to grant final approval to Rivian's $250 million investor settlement, and drew laughs when she cut off a plaintiffs' attorney arguing that counsel worked hard for their requested fees, quipping, "I've looked at your billing records, I know."...
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