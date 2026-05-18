Pot Co. Fraud Suit Over $13M Tax Debt Ends In Settlement

By Jonathan Capriel ( May 18, 2026, 11:20 PM EDT) -- Investors have agreed to end a lawsuit against the former CEO of cannabis firm Devi Holdings Inc., claiming the executive and early investors hid over $13 million in unpaid taxes to induce $25.9 million in stock purchases that later became worthless, according to a Florida federal judge's order....
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