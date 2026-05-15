Amazon Skipped Tariff Refunds To Appease Trump, Suit Says
By Ben Adlin ( May 15, 2026, 10:41 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action filed against Amazon on Friday seeks to recover hundreds of millions of dollars in unlawful Trump administration tariffs that customers say the retail giant charged shoppers but is now failing to reclaim in order to appease the president....
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