Judge Lauds Wells Fargo Settlement In 'Fake' Diversity Suit
By Sydney Price ( May 18, 2026, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has given final approval to a deal between Wells Fargo investors and executives in a derivative suit claiming the bank's leadership failed to address the company's discriminatory lending practices and engaged in "fake" interviews with diverse candidates, calling the assistance fund resulting from the settlement "significant."...
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