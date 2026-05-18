Farmers Secures Retrial On $6.4M Medical Costs Award

By Hope Patti ( May 18, 2026, 2:11 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals court ordered a limited retrial of a jury's nearly $6.4 million economic damages award in a drunk driving dispute, saying the trial court erred by allowing a life care planning expert to testify about the costs of the crash victim's past and future medical care....
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