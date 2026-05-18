Justices Deny Eli Lilly's Qui Tam Constitutional Challenge
By Madeline Lyskawa ( May 18, 2026, 1:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review Eli Lilly's $183 million trial loss to a whistleblower who claimed the drugmaker knowingly defrauded the government by underpaying Medicaid drug rebates....
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