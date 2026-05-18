Ex-Pol's Insider Trading Case Not Fit For Top Court Review

By Phillip Bantz ( May 18, 2026, 12:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up former Indiana Rep. Stephen Buyer's appeal of his insider trading conviction, after he urged the justices to correct what he deemed to be an "outdated" venue rule that steers many such cases toward the Southern District of New York....
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