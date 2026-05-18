BREAKING: High Court Spurns Pharma Challenges To IRA Drug Price Talks
By Dan McKay ( May 18, 2026, 10:15 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected six petitions from pharmaceutical giants seeking to bring down the Medicare drug price negotiations established as part of the Inflation Reduction Act three years ago....
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