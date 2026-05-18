Ill. Panel Sides With AbbVie In Eye-Stent Injury Suit

By Mike Curley ( May 18, 2026, 7:14 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals panel on Monday affirmed summary judgment in favor of AbbVie in a suit alleging one of its eye stents caused a man's eye injuries, finding the patient failed to present any evidence that his symptoms were a result of the product's manufacturing or design....
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