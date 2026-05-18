Ex-Austrian Bank CEO To Plead Out In $170M Odebrecht Case

By Stewart Bishop ( May 18, 2026, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of Austrian lender Meinl Bank AG who was extradited from the U.K. has reached a tentative deal to resolve criminal charges that he helped Odebrecht SA hide $170 million in funds used to bribe officials around the world and defraud the Brazilian government, a Brooklyn federal court heard Monday....
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