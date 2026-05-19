GM Can't Take Arbitration 'Exit Ramp' In Faulty Brakes Suit

By Mike Curley ( May 19, 2026, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge won't let GM escape a proposed class action accusing the automaker of knowingly selling vehicles with defective brakes, finding the plaintiffs have sufficiently alleged their defect claims and cannot be pulled into arbitration....
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