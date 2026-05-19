Grand Slams Push Back On Tennis Group's Bid For Access

By Ganesh Setty ( May 19, 2026, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Organizations behind Wimbledon and the French Open asked a New York federal court to reject a player group's claims that they're denying it access to the tournaments in retaliation for its antitrust lawsuit, arguing that no jurisdiction exists to grant any relief....
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