NY Worries Verizon Service Shift Will Impact Critical Needs

By Nadia Dreid ( May 19, 2026, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Verizon has sought the FCC's blessing to retire older voice and data transmission services in eight different states, but New York state officials want the agency to hold off, arguing the suspension would put "essential public services and critical community functions" at risk....
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