Rocket Mortgage Defends Exit In Homebuyer Antitrust Case

By Nate Beck ( May 19, 2026, 12:55 PM EDT) -- Rocket Mortgage's parent company is arguing in Michigan federal court that a proposed class failed to show direct injury from an alleged scheme by the company to funnel homebuyers to brokers promoting costlier Rocket-affiliated mortgage services, in a brief supporting its bid to escape the case....
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