TikTok Says 'Market Exploitation' Doesn't Give NC Jurisdiction

By Mike Curley ( May 19, 2026, 6:20 PM EDT) -- TikTok is pushing the North Carolina Supreme Court to throw out claims by the state's attorney general alleging it deceptively marketed its platform as safe for minors, saying the "market exploitation" theory would in effect allow any business that operates on the internet to be hauled into any state court....
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