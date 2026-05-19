Del. Judge Pushes Firms To Back Up 2nd Bid To DQ Her
By Rose Krebs ( May 19, 2026, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor has told Friedlander & Gorris PA and two other firms to provide more information in their second bid to disqualify her from presiding over Chancery Court litigation because she previously was an attorney at Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP....
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