Colo. Co. Seeks More Boeing Discovery In NASA IP Fight

By Zach Dupont ( May 19, 2026, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A Colorado aerospace company claimed The Boeing Co. has failed to disclose numerous witnesses and records through discovery in the company's lawsuit accusing Boeing of stealing its patented technology to use on NASA's Artemis moon exploration program, according to a motion to compel filed in Washington federal court Monday....
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