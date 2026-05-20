SpinX Says Social Casino Suit Belongs In Arbitration

By Joyce Hanson ( May 20, 2026, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A Hong Kong company that publishes free "social casino games" has asked a California federal court to send to arbitration a proposed class action accusing it of violating state gambling laws, saying the lead plaintiff agreed to arbitrate when he first opened the apps....
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