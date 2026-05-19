Shoppers Seek Fees At 9th Circ. For Kroger, Albertsons Fight
By Dorothy Atkins ( May 19, 2026, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Counsel for grocery store consumers urged the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to find they substantially prevailed in their proposed class action challenging Kroger's since-abandoned $24.6 billion bid for Albertsons and are entitled to attorney fees, arguing that the lower court wrongly concluded the case was mooted by other federal actions blocking the merger....
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