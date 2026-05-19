Anthropic Says Defense Dept. Smeared It Over AI Red Lines

By Jared Foretek ( May 19, 2026, 2:48 PM EDT) -- Potential splits emerged Tuesday between D.C. Circuit judges questioning the legality of the U.S. Department of Defense's move to bar Anthropic from government contracting, with the AI company claiming it had been targeted and smeared as a national security threat for nothing more than a contract dispute....
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