Ballot Group Backs Ark. In 8th Circ. Gaming Permit Dispute
By Crystal Owens ( May 20, 2026, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A ballot group at the center of a voter referendum that revoked an Arkansas gaming permit for Cherokee Nation Entertainment is backing the state's right to enforce the ballot measure in the Eighth Circuit, arguing that state and Prohibition-era Supreme Court precedent confirms there's no protectable property interest in the license....
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