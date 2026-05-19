Skechers Can't Kick Wash. Antispam Class Suit, Judge Rules

By Ben Adlin ( May 19, 2026, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge rejected Skechers USA Inc.'s effort to throw out a proposed class action accusing the footwear giant of blasting state residents with unsolicited and misleading spam emails, ruling Tuesday that Washington's antispam law is consistent with federal law....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.