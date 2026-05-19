Auto Repair Co. Strikes Deal In 401(k) Forfeiture Suit

By Grace Elletson ( May 19, 2026, 8:44 PM EDT) -- An auto repair chain has agreed to settle a Texas federal court suit claiming it cost workers millions of dollars in retirement savings by using forfeited funds from the plan to pay down its own contribution bills rather than plan management costs, according to a court filing Tuesday....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.