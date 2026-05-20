DOJ Looks To Nix Dish's Requirement To Operate 5G Network

By Nadia Dreid ( May 20, 2026, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Now that it's sold off all its spectrum, Dish isn't going to be able to build the nationwide 5G network that it promised the U.S. Department of Justice it would as part of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger, so the DOJ is asking a D.C. federal court to nix that part of their agreement....
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