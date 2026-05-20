'Shadow Library' Must Pay $19.5M To Publishers In Piracy Suit

By Adam Lidgett ( May 20, 2026, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Anna's Archive will have to pay $19.5 million after failing to respond to claims from 13 major book publishers that the alleged "shadow library" illegally distributes pirated books and research papers, a New York federal judge has ruled....
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