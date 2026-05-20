Calif. Panel Says Uber Not Liable For College Student's Death

By Gina Kim ( May 20, 2026, 11:14 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court declined to reinstate a mother's lawsuit blaming Uber for her daughter's death after she was hit by cars on a freeway that was miles away from where she was dropped off by an Uber driver, ruling Wednesday those intervening events are too attenuated to find the company liable....
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