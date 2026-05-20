GEO Says Wash. Detention Center Access Is ICE's Call
By Tom Lotshaw ( May 20, 2026, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The GEO Group Inc. said Washington state conveniently ignored the fact U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement denied health inspectors access to a detention center when the state asked a federal judge to require the company to let them in....
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