Pinterest Hit With Derivative Suit Over Tariff Impacts
By Sydney Price ( May 20, 2026, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Executives and directors of social media platform Pinterest Inc. have been hit with an investor's derivative suit in California federal court accusing them of damaging the company by concealing the impact the U.S. tariffs were having on Pinterest's advertising partners....
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