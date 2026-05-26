Justices Won't Take Suit Against Teamsters Fund Overseers

By Kellie Mejdrich ( May 26, 2026, 10:29 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday turned down a Teamsters retiree's bid for review of the dismissal of his proposed class action alleging that union multiemployer plan trustees and advisers allowed risky investments and hefty plan management fees, leaving in place a Second Circuit decision from November....
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