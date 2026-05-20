DOJ, Drugmakers Spar After Justices Snub 6 Negotiation Suits

By Jeff Overley ( May 20, 2026, 11:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is trying to have it both ways in drug pricing litigation, telling the U.S. Supreme Court not to intervene before additional circuits decide pending challenges and then using this week's nonintervention as ammunition against those challenges, drugmakers are arguing at appeals courts....
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