7th Circ. Weighs If Abbott Warning Would Change NEC Care
By Celeste Bott ( May 20, 2026, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit judge on Wednesday pushed counsel for a mother asking to revive her lawsuit claiming Abbott Laboratories' infant formula caused her premature daughter to develop a fatal gut disease to address whether the mother had a burden to identify a more adequate warning that would have prompted her baby's treating physicians to act differently....
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