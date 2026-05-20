Live Nation Can't Split Festival Shooting Trial Into 2 Phases

By Ben Adlin ( May 20, 2026, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A Washington state judge denied Live Nation's effort to split an upcoming trial over a 2023 music festival shooting into separate liability and damages phases, siding with victims' family members who argue they would be unfairly prejudiced by bifurcating the case....
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