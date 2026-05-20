Amazon Rebuffs Lost Doc Allegations In COVID Pricing Case
By Rachel Riley ( May 20, 2026, 10:31 PM EDT) -- Amazon called on a Washington federal judge Tuesday to deny two consumers' bid for sanctions against it in a proposed class action over alleged price-gouging on the e-commerce platform during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the plaintiffs are trying to dodge major legal hurdles by leveling baseless claims of failure to preserve evidence....
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