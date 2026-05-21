LGBCoin Buyers Say Sanctions Bid Flunks Safe Harbor Rule

By David Minsky ( May 21, 2026, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Investors in the "Let's Go Brandon" meme coin asked a Florida federal court to reject a sanctions bid filed by the coin's founder, saying he didn't comply with the court's safe harbor rule requiring him to send a draft motion 21 days in advance. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.