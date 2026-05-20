'Peanuts' Music Owner Sues Feds, 3 Cos. For Infringement

By Lauren Berg ( May 20, 2026, 11:01 PM EDT) -- The steward of the Peanuts television and film music catalog on Wednesday lobbed four copyright infringement lawsuits against the U.S. Department of the Interior and three companies, alleging the growth of digital platforms has led to a surge in unauthorized commercial use of the well-known tunes....
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