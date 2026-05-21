Trump Cites US AI Lead In Shelving Cybersecurity Directive
By Allison Grande ( May 21, 2026, 10:04 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday abruptly delayed the planned signing of an executive order to tackle cybersecurity concerns surrounding emerging artificial intelligence models, saying he was worried the proposal to encourage developers to voluntarily share their systems with the government for pre-release testing would impede innovation. ...
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