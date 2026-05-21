9th Circ. Told To Reject J&J Unit's $442M Antitrust Appeal

By Bryan Koenig ( May 21, 2026, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Cardiac catheter refurbisher Innovative Health urged the Ninth Circuit to reject the appeal from Johnson & Johnson's Biosense Webster unit seeking to upend its $442 million antitrust judgment, saying the lower court rightly found that Biosense forced hospitals to avoid refurbished catheters in favor of its own....
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