11th Circ. Axes T-Mobile's Win In Ga. Tower Permit Dispute

By Chart Riggall ( May 21, 2026, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday vacated T-Mobile's win in a long-running fight with a Georgia city over a proposed cell tower, rejecting a widely used test over the infrastructure's need that the court called "irreconcilable" with the Telecommunications Act of 1996....
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