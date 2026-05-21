AT&T Sues Calif. To End Copper Wire Service Requirements

By Lauren Berg ( May 21, 2026, 9:08 PM EDT) -- AT&T asked a California federal court to preempt state regulations that require it to continue offering "plain old telephone service" to new customers, saying it needs to retire the "outdated" system to move forward with plans to devote $19 billion on modern telecom tech in the Golden State....
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