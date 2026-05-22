Apple Wants Justices To Review Epic Games Contempt Order

By Hailey Konnath ( May 21, 2026, 11:56 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on exactly when and how civil contempt sanctions can be issued for violating a court order, arguing that the Ninth Circuit missed the mark by upholding such sanctions against Apple in its App Store battle with Epic Games....
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