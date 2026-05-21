Meta Defeats App Users' Location Data Privacy Suit For Good
By Lauren Berg ( May 21, 2026, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Thursday shut down for good a proposed class action accusing Meta Platforms of illegally collecting location data from users of third-party apps that installed the company's tracking software, again finding the complaint doesn't plausibly allege that Meta knew it didn't have permission to access this data....
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