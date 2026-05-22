DOJ Demands Divestiture For Acquisition Of Concrete Plants
By Bonnie Eslinger ( May 22, 2026, 10:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is requiring a Japanese cement company and its CalPortland subsidiary to divest three ready-mix concrete plants to a Southern California company to address antitrust concerns arising from CalPortland's proposed $712 million acquisition of construction giant Vulcan Materials' Golden State concrete plants, the agency announced....
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