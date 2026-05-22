Boeing Says Board Didn't Neglect Safety Before Door Blowout
By Jarek Rutz ( May 22, 2026, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Counsel for The Boeing Co. urged the Delaware Chancery Court on Friday to dismiss a stockholder derivative suit accusing its leadership of ignoring years of safety and manufacturing red flags, arguing the company's board had overhauled its oversight systems after the fatal 737 Max crashes and monitored risks leading up to an Alaska Airlines door-plug blowout....
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