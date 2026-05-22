BREAKING: Jury Clears Boeing In LOT Polish Airlines' 737 Fraud Suit

By Rachel Riley ( May 22, 2026, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A Seattle federal jury on Friday cleared Boeing of fraud allegations in LOT Polish Airlines' $153 million lawsuit claiming the aerospace giant misrepresented the safety of the 737 Max in order to sell leases on the jets, which were later grounded globally after two deadly crashes....
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