Trump Wants Magistrate Judge Off $10B Defamation Suit
By Carolina Bolado ( May 26, 2026, 6:13 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump wants a Florida federal magistrate judge to recuse herself from overseeing discovery in his $10 billion defamation suit against the BBC because she previously represented a U.K.-based company Trump sued over the dissemination of the Steele dossier, a controversial intelligence document claiming Trump had ties to Russia....
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